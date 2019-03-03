Appeal for missing Tipperary man last seen in Limerick city

Gardaí wish to seek the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 41 year old Jiri Semerad.



Mr Semerad, who is originally from the Czech Republic, but living in Nenagh Co Tipperary, was last seen in Limerick City on February 28, 2019 at approximately 9pm and was reported missing to Gardaí on March 1, 2019.



He is described as being 6’ 2", of slight build, with short brown/ grey hair.

When last seen, Mr Semerad was wearing a light blue jacket, grey sweat shirt, grey leggings and runners.



Anyone who has seen Mr Semerad or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on (061) 214340, The Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.