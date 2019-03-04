Cycle Against Suicide in Cashel – Go Orange Day

Cashel Community School held a Go Orange Day as part of their Cycle Against Suicide involvement recently.

This event aimed to promote positive mental health.

On the day Andrew Keegan of Cycle Against Suicide visited the school and met with pupils and staff in preparation for the 10 Day National Cycle which is visiting the school.

Cashel Community School is an Anchor School and Stage 8 of the annual cycle will leave the school on Saturday May 4th following a Positive Mental Health event earlier that morning. The cycle will travel to Colaiste Mhuire in Thurles and then proceed on to Kilkenny where it will finish in O'Loughlin Gaels GAA Clubhouse in Kilkenny.

All are welcome and participants can register in advance online on the Cycle Against Suicide website where they can find out more information.