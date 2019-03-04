Roscrea Tidy Towns supports ‘keep Tipp tidy’ day on March 10/11

On Thursday (February 28), three members of Roscrea tidy towns attended the launch of ‘keep Tipp tidy’ at the Clonmel civic amenity site.

This is an initiative sponsored by Tipperary County Council in an effort to counteract the great amount of fly-tipping of rubbish on the byroads of the county.

At the launch, county manager Joseph McGrath stated that Tipperary has much to offer visitors but their experience of the county is marred by this needless dumping of rubbish on the roads.

A once-off effort to tackle this problem is being proposed by the council. The council will collect on Monday March 11 – free of charge – all fly-tipped rubbish collected by residents, Tidy Towns groups, sports clubs, community groups and local organisations.

The council have decided that this big clean-up will take place on Sunday March 10. All volunteers have to do is collect the rubbish on any day of the weekend of the 10th, put it in one big pile and then inform the environmental section of the council at 0761065000 as to where they have put the collected pile.

In an effort to make this work as best possible covering as many areas as possible, we ask that someone from each group contact Denis Ryan, chairman of Roscrea Tidy Towns at 087 6775382 – we have a limited amount of plastic bags and gloves that we can share on a first come first served basis. We ask farmers who have empty feed/manure bags to make them available for this litter pick.

Black spot areas needing special attention for this initiative are the Kinnitty Road, Golden Grove Road, Birr Road, Montevideo Road, Monastery Road, Limerick Road, Corville and Knock Roads, the Dublin Road – especially near the Railway Bridge at the Golf Club and Templemore road – an especially black spot here is the Gornagoona area. The by-pass also needs attention.

This initiative is separate from the Spring Clean one sponsored by An Taisce which will take place in April.