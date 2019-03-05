Funding for work at 60-bed hospital unit welcomed by Tipperary FG candidate

The announcement by the HSE of €2m in funding for the proposed 60-bed modular unit at University Hospital Limerick has been welcomed by Fine Gaelelection candidate Mary Newman Julian.

The Limerick hospital is consistantly one of the most overcrowded in the country and serves the north Tipperary area.

Approval has been granted to commence and complete enabling works for this project.

“I am delighted to hear that work will commence shortly to enable the development of the 60-bed modular unit in University Hospital Limerick as the HSE capital plan for 2019 is being finalised. I have made numerous representations to Minister Harris in relation to this project as the overcrowding in UHL is a concern for many patients and their families in Tipperary, as well as a challenging environment for our health care professionals of Doctors, Nurses and allied healthcare professionals,” she said.

A spokesperson for University Hospital Limerick Group said that it was expected that a commencement notice will be lodged with Limerick City and County Council within the next week for these enabling works.

It was anticipated that these works would then commence before the end of March, they said.

However, they cautioned that while UHL was looking forward in anticipation to the approval of the HSE Capital Plan for 2019, a timeline for overall project completion cannot be advised until funding was approved for the main modular build contract itself.

Hospital CEO Colette Cowan said: “Delivery of the 60-bed inpatient block at UHL will begin to help us address our capacity issues in the MidWest.”