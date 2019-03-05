Tipperary Darkness into Light walk planned for Clonmel

The Pieta House Darkness Into Light Walk in Clonmel will be held in the early hours of Saturday morning, May 11.

The walk will commence at 4.15am at the Dr. Pat O'Callaghan complex, the headquarters of Clonmel Town Football Club on the Cashel Road.

Walkers will proceed eastwards along the bypass, as far as Hot Shots Bowling Centre, before returning to the Clonmel Town complex via Tivoli Heights, Bumbo's Lane and the bypass.

Registration costs €20 for adults and €15 for students, with family and group discounts. Early registration is available before March 31 on the website www.darknessintolight.ie

Anyone who wishes to volunteer may do so by e-mailing clonmel@darknessintolight.ie

Pieta House provides free support for those in suicidal distress or engaging in self harm.