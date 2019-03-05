Clergy and parishioners disappointed by HSE imposed restrictions on priests visits to South Tipperary General Hospital

The Bishop of Waterford & Lismore, Alphonsus Cullinan, has been informed by management at South Tipperary General Hospital and the HSE that they will no longer provide priests and clergy with a list of parishioners who are in-patients in the hospital.

Up to now priests in Clonmel have been able to call every day to the hospital to be given a list of all in-patients at the hospital before they did their rounds.That practice has now ceased following the HSE directive made in compliance with the EU General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Fr. Billy Meehan, Parish Priest of St. Mary's in Clonmel, who has been calling to see patients in the hospital for the last twenty years, said he was very disappointed with this move by the HSE.

"Up to now we were able to call to the hospital and we would be given a list of patients so that we could go through it to see what parishioners were in hospital and we could visit them," said Fr. Meehan.

Clergy members will still be able to attend hospital to visit patients but now have to be asked by the family or the patient themselves to visit them.

"It does make our job more difficult. Unless families tell us somebody is in hospital we will not know" said Fr. Meehan.

Fr. Michael Toomey, Ss Peter & Paul's said when he read out the letter sent by Bishop Cullinan at masses last Sunday you could sense people in the church were upset.

"After the mass people told me they were very hurt to hear the announcement.

“People were incensed by it " said Fr. Toomey.