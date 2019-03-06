London and Tipperary mourn passing of 'Gentleman' Joe Fryday

The death has been announced of London-based Dundrum native Joe Fryday on Sunday, February 17.

Aged 92, Joe was a well-known and popular figure in London’ s Irish community for more than six decades and also a staunch community activist involved in the promotion of Irish heritage and culture and especially ladies Gaelic football where he was President of The London Ladies Football Association.

But above all Joe was a proud Tipperary man and wearer of the blue and gold. He was predeceased by his wife Mary and lived in Penge. A colourful larger than life figure who enjoyed great health up to very recently in his 93rd year, Joe’s passing has left a great void in the London Irish community where he made several friends down through the years.

A great stalwart of London LGFA & GAA involved for many years and Joe served proudly as President since 1999. He loved to attend the monthly Co Board meetings and was always there to give advice and lend a hand with his vast experience. He was a true gentleman and always enjoyed attending the Gaelic games especially the finals.

Joe also took great pride when invited to do any presentations which would always followed with a song or two and a tune from the Harmonica – always a great entertainer and character. Joe Fryday was also very impressed with the development of football both for the underage and ladies here in London how it was progressing and always keen to promote with photos etc. Joe had a great heart he was very generous man through sponsorship and Fundraising and his time with the ladies and other organisations as well. As well as following Tipperary on All-Ireland final day Joe also visited Croke Park whenever London ladies were in action there and was London’s best known ambassador for the LGFA.

The late Joe Fryday, Dundrum, County Tipperary and London

Away from sport, Joe Fryday was also heavily involved in the work of the Council of Irish County Association in Camden Irish Centre representing the London Tipperary Association at the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade. His vitality was a real inspiration was truly young at heart among the many friends who held him in such high esteem. Joe’s legacy has left an unforgettable imprint on so many people's hearts and he will be sorely missed by his loving family and dear friends and everyone that knew him.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later this week. R.I.P.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.

By Larry Cooney