Carrick-on-Suir students form human chain to raise awareness of internet safety

Students at Carrick-on-Suir's Scoil Mhuire Secondary School marked the recent National Safer Internet Day by forming a human chain spelling out the #Be in Ctrl symbol - the catchphrase for the awareness day.

The first, second and Transition year classes formed the symbol on the school's new astro turf, which was installed in December.

It was one of the activities organised in the school by 4 Deirdre, one of the three TY classes as part of their SPHE programme.

Students also made a giant Safer Internet Day mascot, prepared and delivered kahoot and powerpoint presentations to junior classes, produced posters and banners and handed out wristbands to all students in the school.