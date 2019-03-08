Tipperary courts: Man gets suspended jailed for having stolen prescription

A man who had a stolen medical prescription dispensed was given a suspended jail sentence by Nenagh Court.

John Toohey of Flat 3, 6 MacDonagh Terace, Nenagh, pleaded to handling stolen property on May 15, 2017.

The court heard that the injured party called to the Garda station and complained that a letter which contained a prescription had been taken from their letter box and dispensed.

The court was told Mr Toohey was living in the same building as the injured party and that there was a shared letter box on the premises

Bill O’Brien, BL, for Mr Toohey, said that his client had been asked to take the prescription to the chemist by a someone else. The barrister said that the person who gave his client the prescription had told Mr Toohey he could not go to the chemist because he owed them money.

“It was obviously a load of nonsense,” said Mr O’Brien. “Mr Toohey should have asked him why they couldn’t go elsewhere.”

He said the Gardaí knew his client was clean of drugs.

Judge Flann Brennan said that the theft was “not as innocent as it seemed. It is more serious than stealing a bottle of whisky.”

He jailed Mr Toohey for three months, suspended for 12 months on condition he enter a peace bond.