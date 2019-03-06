Airborne survey recommences over North Tipperary

The Tellus Survey – a nationwide programme of the Geological Survey Ireland, which collects geochemical and geophysical data on rocks, soil and water across Ireland – is resuming its flights for 2019 over counties Limerick, north Tipperary and west Cork.

The low-flying aircraft equipped with scientific instruments to measure variations in the Earth’s Magnetic Field, the conductivity and natural radioactivity of rocks and soil will be flying, over the next few months over the counties of Cork, Limerick and Tipperary. The survey began in early autumn 2018 and is currently 60% complete.

The aircraft is a white, twin propeller plane, which is easily identified by its red tail and black stripe as well as the word ‘SURVEY’ and registration number C-GSGF written across both sides of the plane. Based at Kerry airport, the plane will be flying at 60 metres over rural areas – about eight times the height of a two-storey house – and 240 metres over urban areas over the next few months, as approved by the Irish Aviation Authority.

Due to the low-flying nature of the survey we ask any concerned livestock or bloodstock owners to contact us. If you have any concerns and you would like to be kept informed of flight plans, please call the Tellus Freephone Information Line on 1800 45 55 65.

Dr James Hodgson, Senior Geologist and Project Manager for Tellus, says:

“The data collected from the Tellus Survey will help to sustainably manage the environment, natural resources and protect public health in the future. The Tellus team is looking forward to the delivery of new data which once processed will be used to help map and understand the complex geology in these areas.”

Previous phases of Tellus have provided new data to improve radon risk mapping, assisted local exploration for mineral resources, enabled new third-level research on environmental pollution, agricultural productivity and peat and wetlands which helps provide a comprehensive picture of the environment within Ireland. This phase of the survey continues to be supported by Group Eleven Resources Ltd and First Quantum Mineral Ltd. Data collected throughout the Tellus project is published and made freely available to all on the Tellus website (www.tellus.ie).