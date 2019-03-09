Tipperary farming student wins prestigious ICMSA award

A young farming student from Templetuohy has been awarded one of the state’s most prestigious farming scholarships.

Diarmuid Collier is one of the four 2018 recipients of the John Feely Scholarships, named for the legendary president of the ICMSA.

Mr Collier, accompanied by his father, Tom, was hosted at the Limerick head office by ICMSA last Friday and was presented with a cheque for €1,500 by ICMSA President, Pat McCormack.

Mr McCormack said the standard of the applicants overall was very encouraging and that of the four successful individuals was simply outstanding.

The future of dairying in its Tipperary heartland was assured when the county was producing young farmers of this calibre, said Mr McCormack.