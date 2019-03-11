Tipperary dog owners urged to keep pets under control during lambing season

Dog owners who allow their pets to roam without restriction, have been accused of acting in a grossly irresponsible, reckless and selfish manner.

IFA national sheep chairman Sean Dennehy said the family pet can turn into a marauding killer and cause savagery and mayhem on a defenceless sheep flock.

“People who take dogs as pets have to take on the responsibility that goes with that. If dog owners saw the destruction from an attack, they would have a very different mindset. Unfortunately, there are too many people who casually take on a family pet, particularly for Christmas, but they are not prepared to devote the time to responsible dog ownership,” he said.

Mr Dennehy said that marauding dogs were a nationwide problem. Dog owners can be held responsible for any losses from attacks on sheep, with serious financial and legal consequences. Farmers have a right to protect their sheep flock and can shoot a dog worrying, or about to worry, their flock.

He called on the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed to re-run the TV ad campaign on responsible dog ownership from the 1980s. He said the TV ad featuring Bonzo the dog was an excellent reminder about the dangers of letting pet dogs out at night and the serious damage they could do to a flock. The key message was: Keep your dog under control. Running free, he can be a killer.