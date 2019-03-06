Tipperary farmer and publican/taxi driver on latest Revenue tax defaulters list

Revenue has published its list of tax defaulters for the final quarter of 2018, which features two people from Tipperary.

The list covers the period from October 1 to December 31, 2018.

The list is published in two parts. Part one of the list relates to persons whose case the court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

Part two relates to persons whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full. This list reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period. Unpaid amounts are subject to Revenue’s normal debt collection and enforcement procedures.

Both from Tipperary are listed in part one. Farmer PJ O'Donnell, Nodstown, Cashel, was fined €3,750 for failure to lodge income tax return(s), while Clonmel publican/taxi driver Kevin Pollard was fined €2,500 for the misuse of marked mineral oil.