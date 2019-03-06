Clonmel local authority house about to be given over to tenants is vandalised

Investigations are underway after significant damage was caused to a recently refurbished local authority house in Clonmel on Tuesday night.

It is understood that Tipperary County Council was within days of handing over the keys of the property,which is located at Northfields,Clonmel , to tenants.

The bungalow just off the N24 near the Fethard Road roundabout had been purchased by Tipperary County Council.

The property is located near the Church of the Resurrection on a lane-way between the N24 and the Wilderness Estate.

Refurbishment works were completed on Tuesday and the property was due to be handed back to the local authority today,Wednesday.

At least three windows were forced out while council officials say significant damage was done internally as well.

"This is a particularly distressing development given the serious housing issues facing the county and Tipperary County Council condemns, without reservation, the actions of those who committed this crime. The matter is currently the subject of investigation by the Gardaí," said Sinead Carr,Director of Housing,Tipperary County Council.

Sinead Carr said the council,once they were given the all clear by the gardai, would be endeavouring to repair the damage to the house as quickly as possible.

"We will be moving very swiftly to put the house back in order" said Sinead Carr.



Any information on the incident can be given to Clonmel Gardaí on 052 6177640.