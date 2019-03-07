Sean Treacy Pipe Band to be honoured at Tipperary’s first Saint Patrick’s Day parade

One of the most famous Pipe Bands in the country is to be honoured at Tipperary’s first Saint Patrick’s Day Parade this year.

The Sean Treacy Pipe Band from Moycarkey-Borris are to be honoured as Grand Marshals at the parade in Littleton.

Preparations for the Parade which takes place at 10.30am on Sunday March 17, thus making it the first Saint Patrick’s Day Parade in the county, are well underway.

Speaking this week to the Tipperary Star Parade chairman Cllr Sean Ryan said ''We are delighted to honour one of the most famous pipe bands in the country at what will be our 23rd Saint Patrick’s day Parade. Indeed the Sean Treacy Pipe Band were involved with our very first parade in 1996 with the Paddy & Josie Cooney school of dancing. The Band has become synonymous not just with events in the parish but major events countrywide including Munster Final day in Thurles as well as playing a huge role this year in the Soloheadbeg commemorations.”

He added “This year’s winning entry will receive €400, with €200 been awarded to second place and €100 to third. We will also have the winning Minor County & Mid Hurling cups in the parade on the day’’.

In terms of the organisation Cllr Sean Ryan said ‘’Four independent judges Jim Finn, PJ Harrington, Eibhlin Nevin and Martina Stapleton will attend. There will also be a special prize for the perpetual Pat Houlihan Memorial - the late Pat Houlihan was synonymous with the parade for many years until he passed away in 2012.

A collection will also take place in aid of the new Sensory Garden in Two Mile Borris. A special prize presentation night will take place in Darmody’s Pub in Littleton on Friday March 22 at 9.30pm with music provided by Seanie Mockler & James Doran.