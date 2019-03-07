Lowry didn't know about post office move from Liberty Square until a week ago, An Post confirms

Tipperary Deputy Michael Lowry knew nothing of the proposed move of Thurles post office to Thurles Shopping Centre until last Wednesday, An Post as confirmed to Tipperary Live today.

Deputy Lowry has always said that he contacted the HR department of An Post a year ago highlighting the conditions in which the staff members were working - a fact confirmed by An Post. However, the company has confirmed to us that, contrary to much local speculation, Deputy Lowry was only told of the intention to move the Post Office to Thurles Shopping Centre, last Wednesday the day the news broke.

Furthermore, spokesperson for An Post, Angus Laverty also confirmed that the decision to relocate to Thurles Shopping Centre was only taken in February

"Deputy Lowry got in touch with us last Wednesday to find out if it were true that we were intending to move to the Thurles Shopping Centre and close our office at Liberty Square. He sought confirmation of the move and an outline of the rationale behind it. I was glad to provide him with both. Deputy Lowry has had no role in An Post’s plan to move to the Thurles Shopping Centre," a statement from Mr Laverty reads.

The Tipperary Star/Tipperary Live had posed three questions to An Post, which were answer very sprightly and directly. They were:

(1) What was Michael Lowry's role in the project? Answer - None

(2) When did Michael Lowry find out about the move to Thurles Shopping Centre? Answer -He contract us last Wednesday to confirm if it were true that we had plans for our Liberty Square office.

(3) When was the decision made by An Post to move to Thurles Shopping Centre? Answer - February of this year.

The public meeting in Hayes Hotel this evening at 7:30pm is set to be a key event in the fight to retain the Post Office in Liberty Square.