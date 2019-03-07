Cashel's St Patrick’s Day parade plans - theme is ‘celebrating 700’

This year’s St Patrick’s Day parade in Cashel is set to be bigger and better than ever, with its theme of celebrating 700 years of the Town Walls.

Organiser Sean Laffey announced the plans on Thursday, saying: “we wish you all the best in your entry for 2019.

“It is our aim that the parade will be fun and above all else safe for everyone involved. For safety reasons the parade runs between the bus times for the Dublin-Cork and Cork to Dublin Bus Eireann service.”

Saturday town car parking: please clear the space outside the Bank of Ireland from 4pm on Saturday, March 16 to accommodate the review truck.

Sunday town car parking: Main Street - please remove cars from the main street by 12 noon on Sunday to allow erection of crowd safety barriers. Cars behind the barriers will be “locked in” until 3.45pm.

Wesley Square - please remove cars from Wesley Square by 12.30 pm to accommodate the Order of Malta Ambulance.

Advice for participants

Timing - the parade cannot start any earlier as the road has to be open for the Bus Eireann service. We have to wait until the bus leaves town before we can close the road.

Keep it smooth

The aim of the stewarding crew is to produce a smooth parade with few gaps or bunching, this is not only for a good visual effect but for safety.

Performances are welcome in front of the reviewing stand and by the Plaza, please keep performances to three minutes. Long performances cause the parade to bunch up.

Music

If you have music to be played from the reviewing stand, please bring it to the parade before you start. The committee cannot guarantee our equipment will be able to play files or CDs, we can run a microphone however off your own portable audio gear such as portable CD players smart phones etc . If you are dropping off a CD, please have it labelled with your group’s name and a return contact number.

Please do NOT throw sweets into the crowd, small children may run into the road and not be able to move back to their parents behind the barriers, becoming trapped in the traffic.

Judging is at the reviewing stand, so put on your best show there.

Awards and prize giving at Halla Na Feile. This will allow floats time to return to the Dublin Road. Winners will be informed by text, log your mobile number with Declan Burgess.