Thirty students from Co. Tipperary school were delegates at Model United Nations

Thirty students from Carrick-on-Suir's Comeragh College got a taste of international diplomacy at the recent Davis College Model United Nations for second level students.

The large delegration of Transition and 5th year students took part in the four-day assembly at Cork City Hall.

Schools from all over Ireland attended the conference and were joined by students from schools in Germany, Spain, Portugal and Ghana. Student delegates researched global issues in the world and work together as delegates of countries and Non- Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to resolve these issues.

All aspects of the conference were run by students.

The promotion of safe working conditions, the rehabilitation of drug users into society, reduction of pollution in oceans, protection of user data online, prevention of domestic violence and the prevention of desertification were among the issues explored by Comeragh College's delegates at the conference.

First and Second year students from Comeragh College represented the school as honourable delegates in Davis College Junior Model United Nations last May. They examined gun control, animal rights and child obesity at the conference.

Model United Nations was introduced to Comeragh College last year by teachers Aisling O'Toole and Nicole eSmith.

Over the year, students attend MUN meetings after school in which they discuss world issues and generate resolutions to help solve these issues.

The meetings allow students to work collaboratively with each other and gain a better understanding of the world.