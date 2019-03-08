National Children's Hospital cost overruns will not affect St Patrick’s in Cashel - Wood

The cost overruns on the National Children’s Hospital will not impact on new buildings planned for St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel by 2021, the HSE has assured a Cashel Councillor.

At a regional health forum, Cllr Tom Wood requested: “will the HSE confirm that the significant excess expenditure on the National Children’s Hospital not affect the commencement and completion of the new buildings replacing the present St Patrick’s Hospital in Cashel and due to be in place by the end of 2021 to meet HIQA conditions.”

Kate Killeen White, chief officer of south east community healthcare, responded: “south east community healthcare cannot comment on the National Children’s Hospital overspend and/or impact.”

Ms Killeen continued: “St Patrick’s Hospital, Cashel, provides residential, rehabilitation and respite care to older adults in the south Tipperary area. The national capital plan includes the replacement of St Patrick’s hospital.

“I am advised that the architect and quantity surveyors have been appointed to the design team. The appointment of the services engineers and the structural engineers is underway and will be completed shortly. The aim is to have the building to replace the existing St Patrick’s hospital, Cashel, completed by the end of 2021.”

Cllr Wood added that Jim Daly, minister of state for mental health and older people, set out a similar position on St Patrick’s new development in email correspondence last week.