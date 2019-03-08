Tipperary granted funding for The Big Hello! National Community Weekend

Tipperary is set to receive €10,000 for The Big Hello!, the first National Community Weekend taking place this May bank holiday.

The National Community Weekend aims to strengthen community ties and tackle social isolation, and is being funded through the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Fine Gael local election candidate Garret Ahearn encourages local community groups, voluntary organisations and resident committees within the Tipperary County Council area to apply for the funding.

Read more: Fáilte Ireland sets out plans to boost visitor numbers and revenue in Cashel