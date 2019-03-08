Tipperary schools to benefit from funding for new tablets, computers and high-tech learning support

Tipperary schools are set to benefit from a raft of new technology as a result of Government funding, according to Fine Gael local election candidate Garret Ahearn.

Every school in Tipperary will receive grants to purchase key technology including tablets, cloud systems and projectors

“I’m delighted that Tipperary schools are set to benefit from the national €50 million investment in ICT infrastructure for all primary and post-primary schools,” Mr Ahearn said.

“Grant funding for the purchase of ICT infrastructure will be issued to all eligible primary and post primary schools in the country to enable them to embed the use of digital technology in teaching and learning.”

Mr Ahearn said the Government’s total investment in the Project Ireland 2040 scheme will total €110 million to date when all schools draw down their entitlements. “We are living in a world which is being fundamentally transformed by digital technology. Disruptive technologies in cloud, mobile and social are revolutionising how we work and how we live.

“Critical, creative thinking, problem solving skills and adaptability will be key to ensuring young people flourish this environment and we need to make sure they are well prepared.

“Our Digital Strategy for Schools sets out a clear vision that is focused on realising the potential of digital technologies to transform the learning experiences of students.”

“The latest tranche of funding is made up of an initial pot of €45 million, up €15 million on the allocations in previous years.

The grants will be allocated through a standard lump sum and additional per-capita sums based on the size of the school.

“At primary level, the grant is worth in the region of €5,900 for a 100 pupil school and almost €22,000 for a 500 pupil school. At post-primary, a 500 student school can receive a grant of almost €27,000 rising to some €52,000 for a 1,000 student school.

“A further €5m pot of funding is also being set aside in this year’s tranche to recognise and support schools’ efforts to engage with digital technologies in teaching and learning," Mr Ahearn added.

Tipperary schools are being invited to apply for the additional fund by demonstrating evidence of effective embedding of digital technologies and Digital Learning Planning.