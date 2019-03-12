REWARD IF FOUND: Owners plea to find missing Tipperary dogs

Two Tipperary rottweilers have been missing since March 9.

They were last seen around the Burncourt/Kilcoran area. The male is called Diesel and is around the age of four/five years old, while Bailey (female) is around 10 months. Bailey has a tale and Diesel doesn’t.

Both are black with brown around the eyes, mouth and paws. Both dogs are microchipped and are wearing chain collars.

The male is slightly bigger than the female. If anyone has any information or has seen them, please contact 087-1467558 or 087-2714582.