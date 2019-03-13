Labour candidate Louise Morgan Walsh is ‘proud’ to be have been selected

The Labour Party has selected clinical nurse manager at Nenagh hospital Louise Morgan Walsh as their candidate in the Nenagh electoral area for the coming local elections

Ms Morgan Walsh told the selection convention in Nenagh that it was a proud day for her and her family and an honour to be selected.

She said that as a nurse she enjoyed helping people and felt that as a councillor she would help people in a different way.

Among the challenges that she would take up would be crime, littering, education and paying the mortgage.

“I know these challenges because I meet them every day,” she said.

Tipperary TD Alan Kelly described Ms Morgan Walsh as a “unique person” who came from one of the “most established families in Nenagh”.

Ms Morgan Walsh was proposed at the convention in the Abbey Court Hotel by former councillor Virginia O’Dowd, who said her family were well respected. Her cousin Noreen Kennedy had run for election for the former town council and her cousin Tommy Morgan had been a councillor for the town.

“However, Louise is she able to stand on her own two feet. It is great to have a candidate who was born and bred in the town with such wide connections,” she said.

Seconder Deirdre Ryan told the gathering of just over 100 supporters that Ms Morgan Walsh was admired and respected in her work at Nenagh hospital and went beyond what was expected of her.

She was also a great fundraiser, raising money for Ballycommon Sponsored Ride and Lollipop Day.

The party’s sole councillor Fiona Bonfield, warned that the party would be fighting for every vote.

Ahead of the convention, which was chaired by Cllr Deirdre Kingston, a minute’s silence was held for the late PaddyGill from Portroe.