Details furnished on Our Lady’s hospital campus, Cashel

Details have been furnished by the HSE concerning the exact capacity of all the facilities that comprise Our Lady’s hospital in Cashel, and the HSE has clarified that mental health patients from Kilkenny can avail of the services in Cashel.

Cllr Tom Wood tabled a motion at the south east regional health forum concerning Our Lady’s complex in Cashel: “What is the capacity of, occupancy rate, and average length of stay where applicable at the Rea Nua, Lorica, and Carraig Oir Units on Our Lady’s Hospital Complex in Cashel?”

Kate Killeen White, chief officer south east community healthcare, responded: “Re Nua is a HIQA registered designated centre in Cashel. The HSE is the registered provider. The designated centre comprises of a large single story building that accommodates up to six residents who have intellectual disabilities.

Four residents have their own en-suite bedroom and two residents have self-contained open plan apartments.

The occupancy rate for Re Nua is 100%. In this instance the length of stay is not applicable for Re Nua as it is a residential unit, that is, the client’s home.

Lorica

Lorica is a 9-bed 24-hour nurse staffed residential unit under the remit of South Tipperary Mental Health Services. Seven beds are used to support service users with severe and enduring mental illness so that they can increase their living skills, integrate into the community and move to more independent accommodation.

Length of stay for this group has varied from three month to 12 years, with the average length of stay being five years. Occupancy rates (currently 78%) as service users’ transition to service users own accommodation and having staggered occupancy in both places eg. four nights in Lorica, three nights in own accommodation. One bed is for planned respite use by service users from any sector in South Tipperary mental health services. Respite periods varied from two to seven nights at a time based on the need of the service user and their families.

In 2018, 12 service users availed of respite on a rotating basis. The final bed is for planned respite and rapid access by the rehabilitation team.

Occupancy varies from 50% to 100% dependent on mental health status. Use as a rapid access bed diverts occupancy from the crisis house in Clonmel and Department of Psychiatry in Kilkenny where deemed suitable and appropriate by risk assessment. In 2018, eight rehabilitation team service users used this bed for respite or rapid access.

Carraig Oir - mental health services

Carraig Oir does not have any beds. It is a community mental health team base and day hospital for the Tipperary, Cashel catchment area.”

Cllr Wood explained that he tabled the motion for the February meeting on the grounds that since the closure of St Michael’s residential unit in Clonmel, and with St Luke’s Unit in Kilkenny “evidently under pressure as regards sufficient accommodation to meet the demands, there might be an opportunity of facilitating more service users at Our Lady’s Hospital Complex in Cashel.

Cllr Wood added: “in the course of discussing the issue further, I was told that ‘if appropriate and relevant, service users from our area, who are facilitated in the acute unit in Kilkenny, could avail of the Cashel facilities. I was also advised that ‘there are no plans at the minute for acute mental health services in Clonmel.’”