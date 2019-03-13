Eight Tipperary towns to take part in Darkness into Light walks on May 11

Eight Tipperary towns will hold Darkness into Light walks on May 11.

They are Nenagh, Thurles, Clonmel, Tipperary Town, Roscrea, Cashel, Killaloe/ Ballina and Carrick on Suir.

Almost 250,000 participants in over 200 venues across 19 countries and five continents will walk from Darkness Into Light.

Darkness into Light, organised by Pieta and supported by Electric Ireland since 2013, is a global movement dedicated to ending suicide and supporting those who engage in self-harm.

Pieta and Electric Ireland are calling on people from Tipperary to join the expected 250,000 participants across the globe.

Tipperary walkers can register online at www.darknessintolight.ie.

By walking from Darkness into Light, everyone can play a part in removing the stigma around suicide and self-harm and spreading the power of hope throughout the world.

The unique event, which is symbolic of the journey from despair to hope, begins in darkness at 4.15am. Thousands of people will walk a 5-kilometre route into the light of dawn.

Funds raised from Darkness Into Light help keep Pieta’s counselling services free of charge and freely accessible to those in suicidal crisis, people who engage in self-harm, and to those bereaved by suicide.

Darkness Into Light has grown from humble beginnings into a global movement dedicated to raising awareness around suicide and self-harm.

Last year, walkers raised €6 million from the event. Pieta has supported over 40,000 people with face to face therapy.

Since opening its doors 13 years ago, Pieta has heard painful truths from thousands of people who have come to the organisation at the point of suicidal crisis or actively engaging in self-harm.

Worldwide close to 800,000 people die due to suicide every year, which is one person every 40 seconds. It is an international phenomenon and occurs at any point during a person’s life.