Cashel Daffodil Day blooms on its 32nd birthday

Cashel Daffodil Day Committee appeal for the public support as they prepare to take to the streets on Friday March 22 to raise crucial funds for cancer patients.

On average 1,180 people in Tipperary are diagnosed with cancer annually.

Our fundraising efforts in Cashel are in full swing with sales of merchandise taking place each Friday at Tesco and in our primary schools.

Ned and Margaret O’ Toole are holding a coffee morning in their residence on Dualla Road, Cashel on Saturday March 16 from 10.30am to 2 pm. Donations of confectionery will be most welcome. We encourage people to bring fresh daffodils to Vincent de Paul House on Thursday March 21 from 2.30pm to 5.30pm where they will be wrapped ready for distribution on Thursday evening and all day Friday at our 10 centers around the town of Cashel. We hope our loyal volunteers will turn out in force on these two days.

We welcome any volunteer helpers with an hour to spare to contact Margaret on 0877781702. Looking forward to seeing you all and having a very successful Daffodil Day.