Tipperary celebrates St. Patrick's Day in style

Morning rainfall gave way to cool sunshine as St. Patrick's Day was celebrated in style in towns throughout Tipperary this morning and afternoon.

The 2019 Thurles St. Patrick's Day parade attracted hundreds of appreciative spectators this afternoon. The parade kicked off at 4pm with an array of floats, bands, organisations and schools taking off from Abbey Road in the town before travelling onto Friar St, Liberty Square and down Slievenamon Rd. Road closures had earlier been put in place to accommodate the huge crowds and the parade participants.

Earlier in the day Littleton had been in festive mode when it’s annual St. Patrick’s Day parade kicked off at 10.30am. The parade was followed by a cake sale in aid of Moycarkey-Borris Camogie and Ladies Football club at 12pm in the Muintir na Tire hall.

There is live music in Darmody’s from 5pm while Split the Pot will be launched in Bannon’s pub in Two Mile Borris at 9pm.

In Roscrea the parade also took place this afternoon with Roscrea Comhaltas entertaining the crowd from 2pm to 3pm with music and song.

The parade commenced on the Old Dublin Rd from 3.30pm sharp and continued down through Church Street, up Castle Street and past the review stand in the Square on Main Street.

Urlingford also celebrated Ireland's patron saint in style as did Cashel when festivities kicked off this afternoon.

Similarily huge crowds lined the streets of Cashel which had as its theme 'Cashel 700.'

The 43rd St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Templemore took place shortly after midday while celebrations also took place in Nenagh, Tipperary Town, Carrick-on-Suir, Cahir and Clonmel. In Carrick cyclist Sam Bennet acted as the parades first ever Honorary Grand Marshall.