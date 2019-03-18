Deaths in Tipperary - Monday, March 18, 2019

The late Edward (Buddy) Anderson

The death has occurred of Edward (Buddy) Anderson

Bianconi Drive, Clonmel. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the staff at Melview Nursing Home. Buddy, sadly missed by his loving wife Helen, sons, daughters, son-in law, partners, his beloved grandchildren, brothers-in-law, (especially Ted) sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends. Reposing at his home this Monday evening from 4 o'clock to 7 o'clock. Removal on Tuesday to St. Oliver's Church fror requiem Mass on arrival at 1.30 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery. House private on Tuesday morning please.

The late Larry Bowes

The death has occurred of Larry Bowes, Mitchel Street, Clonmel and formerly of Glen of Aherlow, Co Tipperary. Larry (aged 96) passed away peacefully under the tender care of the staff of Rathkeevan Nursing Home, Clonmel. A former member of the Defence Forces, he was pre-deceased by his son Michael and will be sadly missed by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Tuesday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Removal on Wednesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Lisvernane, Glen of Aherlow. Funeral Mass on arrival at 11.30am followed by burial afterwards in Lisvernane Cemetery.

The late Richie Cahill

The death has occurred of Richie Cahill, Priorstown, Kilsheelan, Clonmel, 15 March 2019, suddenly, at Waterford University Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his loving brother Anthony, sister Mary Condon (Ardfinnan), nephews, neices, relatives and friends. Reposing at O'Donoghue's Funeral Home on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Funeral arriving at St. John the Baptist's Church, Powerstown, on Tuesday at 11.15am for Requiem Mass at 11.30am. Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Injured Jockey Fund.

The late Nellie Crotty

The death has occurred of Nellie Crotty (née Houlihan), Oliver Plunkett Tce, Clonmel. Peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital. Nelllie, wife of the late Bunny, sadly missed by her loving family sons, David, John, Niall, Desmond, daughters Annette and Margaret, sister, brothers, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home this Tuesdsay evevning from 5 o'clock with removal to SS. Peter & Paul's Church at 7 o'clock. Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 1 o'clock. Funeral thereafter to St. Patrick's Cemetery.

The late Margaret Ambrose

The death has occurred of Margaret Ambrose (née Gleeson), Byrne Avenue, Prospect, Limerick City. Late of Birdhill, Co. Tipperary. Deeply regretted by her husband Mervin, daughters Jean, Laura, Lisa, Fiona and son Dermot, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Kathleen and Bridie, brothers Pat and Michael, son-in-law Damian, brothers-in-law Terence and Michael, nieces, nephews, all other relatives and friends. Reposing on Tuesday, 19 March, at Cross's Funeral Home, Gerald Griffin Street, from 4.30pm to 5.30pm, followed by removal to Our Lady of Lourdes Church, Childers Road. Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 20 March, at 12 noon, with funeral afterwards to Shannon Crematorium, Shannon, Co. Clare.

The late Mary Collins

The death has occurred of Mary Collins (née Butler), No. 5 Church View, Kilcommon and Ballyhane, Templederry, Nenagh, who died peacefully on 16th March 2019 in the wonderful care of the staff of Milford Hospice. Predeceased by her loving husband Jim. Deeply regretted by her loving family. Reposing in Ryan's Funeral Home Nenagh on Monday from 5oc to 7.30oc, arriving at The Immaculate Conception Church, Templederry at 8oc. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12oc followed by burial in Templederry New Cemetery.

The late Mary Delaney

The death has occurred of Mary Delaney (née Coleman), 37 Kennedy Park, Roscrea. And formerly of Lacey Avenue, Templemore, Co.Tipperary. Peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Deeply regretted by husband Paddy, daughters Caroline, Martina, Jacqueline, Fiona and son Patrick, brother Vincent Coleman, sons-in-law Seamus, John Joe, Adrian and daughter-in-law Leanne, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at her residence on Monday evening from 5pm with rosary at 8pm. Removal on Tuesday morning at 11.15, arriving at St. Cronan's Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon. Burial afterwards in the adjoining new cemetery.

The late Jimmy Shanahan

The death has occurred of Jimmy Shanahan, Gurtacoola, Drombane, Co. Tipperary. In the loving care of the Matron and Staff of Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross; deeply regretted by his loving brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at O'Dwyer's Funeral Home, Upperchurch, on Monday evening from 5.30pm with removal at 7pm to the Sacred Heart Church, Upperchurch. Requiem Mass on Tuesday, March 19th, at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.