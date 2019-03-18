Tipperary courts: Gardai followed burglar’s footprints in the snow

A man who was involved in a break-in to a house in Roscrea during the Beast from the East was tracked by the gardaí because he left his footprints in the snow, Nenagh Court was told.

Michael Harty of 34 Copper Beech View, Roscrea, pleaded guilty to entering a property with intent to commit theft at Copper Beech View, Roscrea, on March 2, 2018.

The court heard that the injured party was upstairs at the time but Mr Harty did not realise this. He fled when he was confronted.

When the gardaí arrived they were able to trace footprints in the snow back to Mr Harty’s house.

Mr Harty also pleaded to dangerous driving at Chapel Lane, Roscrea, on February 15, 2017.

The court heard that the gardaí received a call about a vehicle that was being driven around the area.

It was subsequently found crashed and abandoned at Chapel Lane.

While there was no independent witness, Mr Harty admitted to the offence.

Mr Harty’s solicitor, David Peters, said his client had already written to the owner of the house to apologise.

Mr Peters said that his client was due to attend an addiction programme and asked that thay be allowed take place.

“He is now at the point where he is going to address his aclohol addiction,” he said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath adjourned the burglary charge to July 12, 2019, to allow Mr Harty attend counselling.

She fined him €100 and disqualified him from driving for two years on the dangerous driving charge.