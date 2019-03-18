Sun shines on Cashel’s St Patrick’s Day celebrating 700 years of the Town Walls

Colour, humour and imagination were to the fore last Sunday at the Cashel St Patrick’s parade.

The town is celebrating the 700th anniversary of its town walls and as one banner put it, it was time for a birthday party.

The review truck was sporting a brand new set of bright green steps and a large backdrop designed by recent art graduate Cian Laffey depicting St Patrick and the Rock of Cashel.

The organising committee were delighted by the number of entrants who had taken this year’s theme of ‘Cashel 700 to Heart’. Declan Burgess who was MC for the day said it was evident that “much work had gone into researching the entries this year, with Knockavilla School dressed as bishops and warriors, they put the history of the town into a nutshell.

Cashel Arts Fests’ contribution was a series of scenes for each century since the walls were built. The Lawrence Academy Dance were worthy winners of the best performance of the day, a re-enactment of the Robert the Bruce story (Bruce’s brother Edward held a parliament in Cashel on St Patrick’s Day 1316, which led to the town building the wall in 1319).

Overall winners were the Cashel Neighbourhood Youth Project with a literally moving art work of 14 large panels that told the story of Cashel. Constructed by around 120 young people it was all the community is about. No wonder the sun shone on the day!

The committee would like to acknowledge the generous support they had this year from Tipperary County Council, Amneal. Morrissey Supervalu and numerous businesses in the town.