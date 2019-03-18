Dark Road and Loughtagalla in Thurles set for attention this year

Tipperary County Councillor David Doran has welcomed the news that Loughtagalla and the Dark Road are to receive attention from the local authority this year, with both projects having been described as significant.

Meanwhile Cllr Jim Ryan has clarified that only site investigation works will be taking place at Abbey Road in the immediate future.

Cllr Doran told the Tipperary Star that the Dark Road, which has become very busy as a pseudo by-pass of Thurles town, will be resurfaced and made more accessible for motorists who are attempting to avoid the town.

“I'm delighted with this because it has been brought forward from the 2021 roadworks programme and will be dealt with in the current year instead. It's the same with the Loughtagalla works and I'm particularly pleased that the engineer has acknowledged that the stretch of roadway close to Shanahans garage needs to be widened on health and safety grounds, as well as being resurfaced. These are significant projects and the fact that they are being dealt with this year is very important for the locality. I welcome this very much,” Cllr Doran said.

Meanwhile, Cllr Jim Ryan has spoken about the proposed works at Abbey Road to install water mains for the Thurles Regional Water Scheme.

“The initial works on Abbey Road involves site investigation and topographical survey only.

The Irish Water contractor has to dig eleven slit trenches and complete a topographical survey to finalise the design of the water main. The contractor has programmed these works for the first two weeks in April. There will be no road closures and disruption will be kept to a minimum.

Once the design is approved by Irish water, then the main contract will start as soon as possible subject to obtaining a Road Opening Licence.

Businesses and residents will be notified by Irish Water before the main contract starts,” the Independent Councillor said this week.

Both matters were discussed at a meeting of the Council this week in Nenagh.