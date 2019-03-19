Ballyneale man is the new president of the Tipperary association in New York

Noel Blanchfield, formerly of Ballyneale, Co.Tipperary, has been installed as president of the County Tipperary National and Benevolent Association of New York.

Noel has been a long-serving member of the association and has held various positions over the years.

The installation dinner took place at J.C. Fogarty's in Bronxville, NY where the proprietor is another Tipperary man, John Fogarty, of Holycross and is also 1st Vice President of the Association.

In his acceptance speech, Noel mentioned the pride he has for the Premier County and how he's honored to lead the Association in New York.

Noel is pictured with his wife Tina (Glinsk, Co.Galway), his daughters Brianna and Darragh, and his son Arann.

The Blanchfields reside in Yonkers in the heart of the Irish-American community in New York.