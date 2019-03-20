Tipperary courts: Woman had three bags of cannabis at her residence

A woman whose home was searched was found to be in possession of three bags of cannabis with a total value of €100, Nenagh Court was told.

Edwina Cornally, 6 Ballyfin House, Borrisokane, pleaded to possessing the drugs at Ballyfin House on May 4, 2018.

During a search of Ms Cornally’s residence, the cannabis was found in three separate bags in her bedroom, the court was told

The court heard they were for her own personal use.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath ordered a probation report for the court on June 27, 2019.