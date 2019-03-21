Tipperary courts: Man is jailed for dangerous driving in Roscrea

A man who was banned from driving was observed by gardaí driving in Roscrea, Nenagh Court was told.

Ian Lockyear of Newtown, Ballinree, Nenagh, pleaded to dangerous driving and driving without insurance at Gantly Road, Roscrea, on December 7, 2018.

The court heard that gardaí on mobile patrol observed Mr Lockyear leave a supermarket car park and they were aware he was disqualified from driving for four years. When the defendant saw them he left at speed down Gantly Road and travelled on the incorrect side of the road.

Mr Lockyear went through a pedestrian crossing while someone was trying to cross the road. He came to a t-junction and escaped.

There was a lot of traffic in the area at the time and the road surface was wet.

The court heard that Mr Lockyear had 51 previous convictions. Mr Lockyear is currently serving a jail sentence and is due for release in May.

Solicitor David Peters, for Mr Lockyear, said that his client was 32 years of age and was anxious to put all of this behind him. Mr Peters said that Mr Lockyear realised he would not be able to drive on his release from prison. “For a long time, he had been living in a caravan and the only way he had to get around was by driving,” Mr Peters said.

Judge Elizabeth MacGrath jailed Mr Lockyear for four months, and disqualified him from driving for two years for dangerous driving. She gave him a concurrent four-month sentence, disqualified from driving for four years, for driving without insurance.