Thurles town to honour its local sporting heroes

The 5th annual Thurles Sports Awards will be presented in the Anner Hotel on Saturday evening next with twenty categories of sport to be highlighted through the excellence of the local recipients.

This year's event will take the format of a dinner dance comprising champagne reception at 7.30pm, scrumptious four course meal, dancing to the wonderful Kenny Ryder Band and of course the sports awards ceremony itself which will be the highlight of the evening.

Tickets for the event, which has become one of the sporting social highlights of the Cathedral Towns calendar year, cost €35 and are available from the Anner Hotel or any committee member right now.

The awards are open to Thurles athletes, clubs or schools and are given on the basis of achievements won in 2018.

The sporting disciplines to be included on the night include:

Highland Games, Hurling, Camogie, Ladies Rugby, Soccer, Futsal, Clay Shooting, Darts, Club of the Year, Ladies Football Squash, Boxing, Athletics Club / School of the Year, Special Achievement Award

Lifetime Achievement, Team of the Year, Hall of Fame Award , Sports Person of the Year , Showjumping.

“We see this awards night as a major event for Thurles and our intention is to recognise the achievements of our wonderful sports people in a way that they can be very proud of,” a member of the committee told The Tipperary Star this week.

The committee members are: Jim Ryan, Chairman, David Doran, Secretary, Patrick Dunican, Treasurer, Ellen Dunican PRO.

Sport plays a major role in the life of Thurles parish and it is only right and fitting that the achievements of the local heroes are feted.