Best Tipperary restaurants announced at Munster Regional Final

The Munster Regional Final for the 2019 Irish Restaurant Awards took place at the Strand Hotel, Limerick, on Wednesday night where awards were presented to the country’s leading chefs, restaurants and pubs.

Over 550 people attended the third of four regional events on Wednesday, where the top establishments in each county were named.

Speaking at the awards, chief executive of the Restaurants Association of Ireland (RAI) Adrian Cummins said: “Now in their 11th year, the Irish Restaurant Awards continue to showcase the incredible food that is on offer in the cafes, pubs and restaurants of Ireland, as well as recognising the teams behind these establishments and the hard work and dedication that they put in. With well over 90,000 nominations received from the public this year, the standard for the judging process was higher than ever.

“Ireland may be a small country, but it boasts everything from fine dining to high quality gastropubs. From the comfort of traditional Irish food to exploring the world though exotic world cuisine, the Irish restaurant industry has much to offer. We have an appreciation for what we eat and where our food comes from, as well as the dedication of those working in the food industry.”

All of those who won at county level will now compete for the regional and All-Ireland titles, which will be announced at the Irish Restaurant Awards. These will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Dublin, on May 13.

Best Restaurant – sponsored by Tindall Wine Merchants

Clare: Wild Honey Inn

Cork: Ichigo Ichie

Kerry: Mulcahys

Tipperary: Dooks Fine Foods Fethard

Waterford: The Tannery Restaurant

Limerick: 1826 Adare

Best Chef – sponsored by Nisbets

Clare: Aidan McGrath of Wild Honey Inn

Cork: Ahmet Dede of Mews Restaurant

Kerry: Gorka Arrieta of Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar and Restaurant

Tipperary: Dermot Bannon of The Old Convent

Waterford: Peter Everett of Everrett's Restaurant

Limerick: Wade Murphy of 1826 Adare

Best Newcomer

Clare: Little Fox

Cork: Restaurant Chestnut

Kerry: Solas Tapas and Wine Bar

Tipperary: KYOTO

Waterford: Everett's Restaurant

Limerick: Rift Coffee



Best Hotel and Guesthouse – sponsored by AIB Merchant Services

Clare: Gregans Castle Hotel

Cork: Adrift Restaurant at Dunmore House Hotel

Kerry: Lakeside Restaurant at Carrig Country House

Tipperary: The Old Convent

Waterford: The House Restaurant at Cliff House Hotel

Limerick: The River Restaurant at the Limerick Strand

Best Restaurant Manager– sponsored by BWG Food Service

Clare: Kate Sweeney of the Wild Honey Inn

Cork: Elaine Fleming of Restaurant Chestnut

Kerry: Cliodhna Foley of Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar and Restaurant

Tipperary: Christine Ganon of The Old Convent

Waterford: Kamila Bystrzonowska of Momo Restaurant

Limerick: John Edward Joyce of The Mustard Seed at Echo Lodge

Best Customer Service – sponsored by Lockton

Clare: Gregans Castle Hotel

Cork: Ballyvolane House

Kerry: Castlewood House

Tipperary: Lava Rock Restaurant

Waterford: Momo Restaurant

Limerick: The East Room at Plassey House

Best Café – sponsored by Illy

Clare: Hazel Mountain Chocolate

Cork: Good Day Deli

Kerry: Maison Gourmet

Tipperary: Ponaire Coffee Roastery and Bar

Waterford: Coach House Coffee

Limerick: Hook and Ladder

Pub of the Year – sponsored by Jameson Caskmates

Clare: McHugh’s Bar

Cork: Levis Corner House

Kerry: Foxy Johns

Tipperary: Jim O’ the Mill

Waterford: An Uisce Beatha

Limerick: Mother Macs

Best Wine Experience – sponsored by Gilbeys with Bibendum

Clare: Dromoland Castle

Cork: The Black Pig

Kerry: Sol y Sombra Tapas Bar and Restaurant

Tipperary: Chez Hans

Waterford: La Boheme Restaurant and Winebar

Limerick: Adare Manor

Best Gastro Pub – sponsored by Elavon

Clare: Pot Duggan’s Pub

Cork: O’Mahony’s of Watergrasshill

Kerry: Gastrobar at the Glenbeigh Hotel

Tipperary: Mikey Ryan's Bar and Kitchen

Waterford: Geoff's Cafe Bar

Limerick: Collins Bar Dooradoyle



Best World Cuisine

Clare: Tulsi

Cork: Iyer’s

Kerry: Lily House Thai and Chinese Restaurant

Tipperary: Befani’s

Waterford: KYOTO

Limerick: Taikichi

Best “Free From” – sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro Gluten Free

Clare: Peckish

Cork: Market Lane

Kerry: Bookstop Café

Tipperary: Jenny's Kitchen

Waterford: GROW HQ

Limerick: Copia Green

Best Kids Size Me

Clare: JP Clarke’s

Cork: The Spitjack

Kerry: Yummy Café Market

Tipperary: Tuscanny Bistro

Waterford: No. 9 Café

Limerick: Coqbull

Best Local Food Hero – sponsored by Rewarding Times

Clare: Birgitta Hedin Curtin of Burren Smokehouse

Cork: Eddie Attwell of Garnish Restaurant

Kerry: Chad Byrne of Chef Collab

Tipperary: Lucy Lambe of The Green Sheep

Waterford: Colin Jephson of Ardkeen Quality Food Store

Limerick: Tom Flavin of the Strand Hotel Limerick

Best Local Food Hero, Munster – sponsored by Rewarding Times

Chad Byrne of Chef Collab

Best Emerging Irish Cuisine – sponsored by Odaios

Clare: Kierans Kitchen

Cork: PILGRIM'S

Kerry: No. 35 Restaurant

Tipperary: Dooks Fine Foods Fethard

Waterford: Seagull Bakery

Limerick: The East Room at Plassey House

Best Casual Dining – sponsored by Just Eat

Clare: Linnane’s Lobster Bar

Cork: Elbow Lane Brew and Smoke House

Kerry: Alfie’s at the Ashe

Tipperary: O’Neills Bistro

Waterford: Bodega

Limerick: La Cucina Centro

