St Patrick's Day remembered fondly not only in Fethard but wherever Fethard folk are all over the world

The bad weather that was threatened for St. Patrick’s Day, luckily never materialised in Fethard this year. The Holy Trinity National School children’s choir were present to sing a selection of traditional St. Patrick’s Day hymns at 11am Mass in the Parish Church, accompanied by organist Goldie Newport who always adds a special Irish flavour to the St. Patrick’s Day’s ceremony.

Another great fan of the children’s choir is Tony Newport who never missed a St. Patrick’s Day Mass in Fethard.

These beautiful hymns, first introduced by the Patrician Brother many years ago, are fondly remembered by past pupils all over the world and our local mass goers to the Parish Church. At a family birthday reunion in Queensland, Australia in 2015, we’re told that, after dinner Pat Hayes spontaneously and softly started to sing Íosagán, a hymn that was stored down in the depths of his memory and was obviously stirred to life with their talk of boyhood times. As he sang, the simple words of the hymn came gently as if they were surfacing one by one.

He got through the first verse:

A Íosagán, a Íosagán,

Céad fáilte, is mór liom thú,

Gach uile lá as seo amach,

Is leat mé, bí in mo chroí.

At the St. Patrick's Parade in Clonmel were: Joe Keane, formerly from Fethard, with his partner Johana and children Tilda and Louise

One of the many ‘old customs’ handed down to the Brother Superior of Fethard Monastery was,“The children sing at both masses (8am and 11am) on St. Patrick’s Day, Christmas Day, at 10am Mass on the Feast of the Holy Souls (November 2) and at the Men’s Sodality meeting at Benediction at 7pm.”

The Patrician Brothers served in Fethard from 1873 to 1993, and their time in Fethard will be remembered for many reasons, mostly for the free primary school education they provided for local families in Fethard and surrounding district.