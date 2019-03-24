Tipperary Cyling Group can get you off the couch to cycling 50K in no time

After a very successful Pink Cycle last year, The ‘Fethard Pedallers’ Cycling Club are running a ‘Couch to 50k’ event for those thinking of starting cycling or returning to the sport. Training for this event will run for eight weeks from Sunday, April 14, starting at 9.30am from the car park opposite Fethard Ballroom and Dooks Restaurant.

These trained instructors will guide you on safety, how to cycle in a group, how to progress, and will give you lots of tips on how to make the cycling more enjoyable.

As the distance increases, we will stop for coffee/ ice-cream! After eight weeks we will run our own Pink Cycle again on Sunday, June 9, in aid of the Fethard & District Day Care Centre and a Cancer charity.

Bikes must be roadworthy, and helmets are a must! If you want to get fit, have fun, meet lovely people, enjoy the countryside, do consider joining us for this very healthy event that will also help yourself to a better life, as you also help others.

In the past, these groups have also helped to encourage and lead people to take part in other cycles including Ring of Kerry, Ring of Beara, Trip to Tipp, Kilkenny, etc. For more info contact Paul Shanahan 087 7615408.