War of Independence tribute evening in the Source Arts Centre, Thurles

On Tuesday, February 26, a cultural evening was held in The Source, Thurles. It was entitled “Commemorative Tribute to the War of Independence in Co. Tipperary in Music, Song, Dance & Word”. It well and truly lived up to its billing.

The “Music” was skilfully supplied by the Derrynaflan Céilí Band whose members are drawn from all over Tipperary. They entertained the appreciative audience to a wide ranging selection of jigs, marches, polkas, reels, hornpipes, and waltzes. One of the highlights of the night was the rendition of the “Centenary March” which Liam O Neill played on Seán Treacy’s 300 year old fiddle.

The bulk of the “Song” section was provided by the Cabragh Wetlands Choir, under the able direction of Úna Crowe. Their repertoire included traditional ballads of a patriotic nature sung in Irish or English. Most were associated with Tipperary, though a Scottish ballad was included for variety. The soloist was Angela Dunne, and the accompanist Michelle Sutton.

Polly Ryan from Toomevara was responsible for providing the “Dance” section of the event. She dazzled the audience with the perfection, speed, and agility of her dancing skills.

The contents of the “Word” section were provided by Margaret McCormack and David McElgunn. The former performed an extract from Frank O Connor’s “Guests of the Nation”, and recited Heaney’s poem “The Cure at Troy”. David movingly read the 1916 Proclamation.

The tribute to those who engaged in the War of Independence of a century ago centered on relations and descendants of volunteers who were active in the war. A selection of relations from each of the three IRA Brigades in Tipperary were invited onto the stage. A very brief synopsis of their relatives’ activities, and sometimes deaths, was read in reference to each. Many wore their medals with great pride.

Seamus Leahy brought the Volunteer uniform of his father, Brig. James Leahy, OC Second Tipperary Brigade, and also the 1917 Boherlahan Sinn Fein flag and the tricolour which was placed on the coffins of slain volunteers of the Mid Tipp Brigade.

The Purcell family, formerly of Clonkelly, Dundrum, brought the Tricolour which had been draped on the coffin of their slain uncle, Lt. Martin Purcell, in June 1921. T. J. Ryan brought the pistol which had belonged to his father, John C. Ryan (L), Quarter Master of the Dundrum Battalion, and which had been used in the attack on Hollyford RIC barracks in May 1920.

Úna Crowe availed of the occasion to present the library with memorabilia spanning from Easter Monday 1916 to December 19, 1923, including a biography of her late father, Vol. Rody Crowe, Adjutant of the Hollyford Company, Third Battalion, Third Tipperary Brigade. She also presented art and crafts manufactured by him while he was a prisoner in Tintown, The Curragh, in 1922-’23. The items were received on behalf of the library by Mary Guinan Darmody and Dr. William Nolan. He gave a brief synopsis of Rody’s volunteer career.

Flan Quigney acted as the interesting and suave MC on the occasion. The event was recorded for posterity by photographers Jim Finn and Neil Ryan, members of the Thurles Camera Club. Technical support was provided by the staff of ‘The Source’. The event was facilitated by Tipperary County Council Library Service & Heritage Office.

The effort was a small but dignified tribute to our freedom fighters.

In an address on the occasion Úna Crowe stated that she was very thankful to be able to be part of the event to commemorate Tipperary's part in the struggle for freedom. She thanked all those who had helped make the event such a success.

“It is great that all this is happening in my own home town of Thurles, a town rich in culture, history and nationalism and a town of great pride and deep learning”.

She stated that it gave her a great sense of awe to be surrounded by such tremendous energy and positivity; to be able to salute the volunteers “because volunteers they were - they took nobody's pay but paid with their own lives to give us what we enjoy today. They had no need to become revisionists. They didn't become revisionists of the deeds of '98 or Wolfe Tone, Emmet, O'Connell or Parnell! They didn't have the time or the need to be revisionist because they were not adrift! They were re-enforced in their core by a knowledge of their own culture and language, history and mythology”.

She suggested that when all the judgements and analyses were taking place that “we have the courage and maturity as a nation to step up once more to the plate, as we did in the last couple of years, when we acknowledged how we had treated our own men, returning from the front and the trenches by silencing the shunning them, that we also now acknowledge how we treated our own internees with the same diet! So much so that the majority of them couldn't get a job in this country. So many went to the United States!”.