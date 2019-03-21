Political correctness ‘gone mad’ says Thurles Cllr David Doran

Tipperary County Councillors David Doran and Jim Ryan have received the backing of the local authority for two notices of motion which will be sent forward to the relevant government departments for consideration.

Cllr Doran proposed that the council write to the Minister expressing their opposition to a Government proposal that will oblige hospitals run by the Catholic Church to remove crucifixes and other religious symbols from their hospital wards, while Cllr Ryan sought to have a cap placed on the number of times that a repeat offender can avail of free legal aid.

Cllr Doran said, “I was delighted that my motion was supported and passed and in my opinion our government would be serving the people that elect them much better if they were focusing their efforts more on remedying the chaotic overcrowding in our hospitals A&Es and addressing the long waiting lists rather than trying to take religious symbols like the crucifix out of our hospitals.

“Rather than been offensive, such symbols are, more often than not, a great source of comfort and calm to many, particularly when people are sick and hospitalized, and have been for generations.

“This in my opinion is political correctness gone absolutely mad and out of control and if we were to accept this as a society it would be another step on the slippery slope in the denegration of our country’s values and traditions which our forefathers protected and handed down to us in spite of persecution, famine and much upheaval in our troubled past and history.

“Wouldn’t it be terrible if we were going to abandon our faith and long held traditions just because it might offend a very very tiny minority. Let’s hope the Minister will see sense and give a positive response to the motion,” Cllr Doran said.

Meanwhile Cllr Ryan's motion was debated in great detail with some opposition to it but those who felt that free legal aid was an entitlement - Sinn Fein Cllr David Dunne said that without free legal aid, the likes of the Guilford Four and the Birmingham Six would never have been freed, for instance.

Cllr Ryan though highlighted high profile criminals with long record sheets who are in full receipt of free legal aid and offered the view that there should be a cap placed on these.

“Why should the taxpayer pay for their legal aid on a continuous basis when they are repeat offenders. It's not good enough and this is something which has really been highlighted for me recently with my brothers homes having been broken into on three occasions by people who are repeat offenders and who are in receipt of free legal aid every time. It's just a crazy situation and I propose that we write the Minister for Justice seeking to have a cap introducted,” Cllr Ryan said. Both motions will be sent forward for further consideration.