Sean Treacy Pipe Band honoured as Grand Marshals at St Patrick's Day parade in Littleton

The Sean Treacy Pipe Band from Moycarkey-Borris were honoured as Grand Marshals at this year's Saint Patrick's Day Parade in Littleton.

The band is over 80 years old and two band members Mick Flanagan and Roger Heffernan have been part and parcel of if since 1963.

The band were presented with their award prior to the parade by Chairman Cllr Sean Ryan. A minutes silence was also observed at the parade to remember the late Mary Donnelly-Martin who passed away last week and who was a piper with the band.

The parade was another major success for the parish with many participants and great interest from the locality.

Congratulations to all who took part and all who attended to support the annual event.