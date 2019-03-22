Tipperary penthouse apartment with view of the Rock of Cashel and Dominican abbey

A contemporary 2-bed penthouse apartment in Cashel town has just come on the market and will be auctioned in the upcoming BIDX1.com auction on the April 4.

At 65 Sq. Metres (700 Sq. Feet) it has a very attractive aspect overlooking the Rock of Cashel and the ruins of the Dominican Friary dating back to 1243.

Eva Quaid, Senior Surveyor at BidX1 says there is a shortage of quality apartments in the area and that this apartment would suit perhaps someone overseas wishing to return to the Cashel area or an investor.

It’s in turn-key condition and comprises a large living/ dining room, kitchen, hallway, bathroom, two bedrooms and a balcony with stunning views of the Rock of Cashel.

“The redevelopment by racehorse owner and businessman John Magnier of the historic Cashel Palace Hotel right next door is going to further increase the appeal of the area. There is a planned walkway through to the hotel alongside the development.

“This is an opportunity to acquire a special property,” she says.

Eva says Dominic’s Court is a well-managed development. Reserve price is €80,000.

Dominic’s Court, located in the centre of Cashel town, is a mixed development of apartments, townhouses and retail units.