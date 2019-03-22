TRADE
County Tipperary summit - advancing business together
Tipperary summit
County Tipperary have done it again - they have organised an International Finance and International Trade Conference to update the business community in Clonmel & County Tipperary on Irish, British, German and International trends. The German Ambassador H.E. Dieke Potzel will be special guest. Seán Gallagher will be Master of Ceremonies.
Obviously Brexit will be centre stage in these discussions - are we heading for a crash and burn situation with the UK? Will the EU support us in such a situation? How will shipping, working capital and finance be affected?
Our range of top class speakers will be there to answer your questions:
John Fahey - Senior Economist, AIB Bank
Dennis Tatarkov, Senior Economist KMPG (UK)
Brian Shanahan, Informita Working Capital
Ralf Lissek, CEO German-Irish Chamber of Commerce
Denis Casey, Intertrade Ireland approved Brexit Service Provider
James Bolger, Logistics Manager at MSD, Ballydine
Breakfast will be served and there will be ample opportunity for extensive networking as the morning goes on.
Our Main Sponsors are AIB Bank.
County Tipperary Skillnet and Tipperary County Council are also sponsoring.
Agenda:
8am to 9am: Breakfast and Networking
9am to 10am: Speakers on the Irish Economy
10am: Panel discussion
10.30am: Networking
11am to 12 noon: Speakers on International Trade
12noon to 12.30pm Panel discussion
The Tipperary Summit Finance & International Trade Conference takes place in Derrynaflan Theatre, Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles on Thursday March 28 from 8 am to 12.30 pm.
