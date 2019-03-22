County Tipperary summit - advancing business together

County Tipperary have done it again - they have organised an International Finance and International Trade Conference to update the business community in Clonmel & County Tipperary on Irish, British, German and International trends. The German Ambassador H.E. Dieke Potzel will be special guest. Seán Gallagher will be Master of Ceremonies.

Obviously Brexit will be centre stage in these discussions - are we heading for a crash and burn situation with the UK? Will the EU support us in such a situation? How will shipping, working capital and finance be affected?

Our range of top class speakers will be there to answer your questions:

John Fahey - Senior Economist, AIB Bank

Dennis Tatarkov, Senior Economist KMPG (UK)

Brian Shanahan, Informita Working Capital

Ralf Lissek, CEO German-Irish Chamber of Commerce

Denis Casey, Intertrade Ireland approved Brexit Service Provider

James Bolger, Logistics Manager at MSD, Ballydine

Breakfast will be served and there will be ample opportunity for extensive networking as the morning goes on.

Our Main Sponsors are AIB Bank.

County Tipperary Skillnet and Tipperary County Council are also sponsoring.

Agenda:

8am to 9am: Breakfast and Networking

9am to 10am: Speakers on the Irish Economy

10am: Panel discussion

10.30am: Networking

11am to 12 noon: Speakers on International Trade

12noon to 12.30pm Panel discussion

The Tipperary Summit Finance & International Trade Conference takes place in Derrynaflan Theatre, Horse & Jockey Hotel, Thurles on Thursday March 28 from 8 am to 12.30 pm.