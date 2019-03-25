Tipperary woman to run Vhi Women's Mini Marathon for Mental Health Ireland

A Tipperary woman is looking forward to taking part in this summer’s Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon in aid of Mental Health Ireland.

The event, now in its 37th year, takes place on bank holiday Sunday, June 2, at 2pm.

Ballylooby’s Niamh Myles will join over 30,000 women expected to walk, jog and run the 10k route in Dublin, starting in Fitzwilliam Square and finishing on Baggot Street.

The 24-year-old is representing her county as part of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon #WomenwithImpact campaign. The campaign is celebrating women throughout the country who have made an impact on lives in their local community.

This year, Niamh will be taking part in her third Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon. She completed her first two events with her friend Orna, who recently moved to Canada, so this will be her first Mini Marathon without her. She will be participating to raise funds for Mental Health Ireland, as she has done in previous years, and will be joined by her mother, who is taking part in the Mini Marathon for the first time.

Niamh recently joined the local parkrun in Clonmel with her mother, and finds that it’s a great way to build up her fitness for the Mini Marathon, as well as being great for the mind. She is looking forward to Race Day on June 2. “It’s a fantastic feeling crossing the finish line, and every clap, cheer and word of encouragement along the way is phenomenal.”

In an exciting addition to this year’s event, Vhi has revealed a brand-new finisher t-shirt which will be presented to each participant upon completion of the Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon.

The Vhi Women’s Mini Marathon will have an increased postal entry offering this year, giving women all over the country the opportunity to receive their race number by post.

Anyone entering before April 30 will be able to choose the postal entry option, subject to availability. There will also be a number of pick-up points around the country, where participants can collect their race number.

Entries are open now at www.vhiwomensminimarathon.ie.