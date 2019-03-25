Gardai investigate spate of vehicle break-ins and car theft in three rural Tipperary communities

Gardai suspect a Limerick based gang of criminals is behind a spate of car break-ins and a car theft in the Bansha, Lisvernane and Cullen areas on the same night last week.

They have appealed to anyone who saw a suspicious dark coloured jeep, possibly a Kia, with a foreign registration plate in any of these communities on the night of Wednesday, March 21 and early hours of Thursday, March 22 to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station.

The first incident occurred in Bansha village shortly on the Wednesday night. A Volkswagen Golf car with a 10 TS registration was stolen from a house in the village at 11.45pm shortly after the owner returned home from work.

A car parked at a house in Lisvernane village was interferred with at 12.30am but the thieves didn't succeed in breaking into it. A jeep was broken into in the same village fifteen minutes later. Power tools were stolen from the vehicle.

The gang then moved to the Cullen area and broke into a car parked outside a house at Rathduff.

Gardai believe the same gang were involved in a house burglary at Ballylanders in Co. Limerick later that night.

In addition to sightings of the jeep with the foreign registration plates, gardai are requesting information on any sightings of the Volkswagen Golf that was stolen from Bansha. It hasn't yet been recovered.

Anyone with information that may assist the Garda investigation should contact Tipperary Garda Station at (062) 51212.