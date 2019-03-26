Tipperary fails to make TripAdvisor's Top 10 visitor attraction list

Tipperary has failed to make this year's Top 10 in the annual TripAdvisor destination list.

Despite having such iconic tourist attractions such as the Rock of Cashel, the Premier County is left behind by the likes of Donegal Town and Cong in County Mayo, home of Ashford Castle where the film The Quiet Man was shot over 50 years ago.

The Travellers’ Choice Destination awards are based on feedback from TripAdvisor interactions, using reviews and ratings for hotels, restaurants and experiences over a 12-month period.

Top of the list is Dublin, followed by Killarney, Galway, Dingle, Cork, Kilkenny, Cong, Westport, Donegal lTown and Sneem.