Tipperary Gardaí arrest suspected drink driver with open container of alcohol in his hand

The Gardaí in Tipperary arrested a male driver during the past week on suspicion of being drunk in charge of a vehicle after they reportedly found him with an open container of alcohol in his hand.

The male was arrested at Rosemary Square, Roscrea, at 5pm last Sunday and was reported to have had an open container of alcohol in his hand when challenged by the gardaí.

In a separate incident, a male was arrested on suspicion of drink driving at Ormond Street in Nenagh at 1am last Sunday.

Meanwhile, there have also been a number of burglaries in the area over the past week.

A number of items were stolen in a break-in at Old Road, Silvermines, on Tuesday of last week.

Another burglary occurred at Kilbarron, Coolbawn, at 10am last Friday. The occupiers were reportedly at home when a single intruder entered the house but left soon afterward. Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance.

Gardaí are using CCTV in their investigation of the theft of a handbag from a premises on Kenyon Street last Friday.

In Nenagh, a male was arrested after a cheque book was stolen in a burglary at Flannan Street last week. The suspect was arrested after he reportedly attempted to use cheques from the book in town. Business owners are urged to be mindful of such activity.

Another burglary was reported at Railway View, Roscrea, in the early hours of Sunday morning last.

Two men entered the house and stole an item. Damage to a business premises on Limerick St at around the same time is one of a number of incidents being investigated by gardaí in Roscrea.

A further report of graffiti at Quintin's Way, Nenagh, is also under investigation. Graffiti was left on walls in the area after the St Patrick's Day parade, and further marks were made over last weekend. Gardaí are examining CCTV footage of the area.