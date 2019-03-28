Man paid contribution to court poor box for shouting profanities at another man in Cashel late at night

A 36 year-old scaffolder has paid a €300 contribution to Cashel District Court poor box for shouting and roaring at another man in Cashel town centre late at night.

Judge Terence Finn gave father-of-two Padraig Moloney of 1 Vale Drive, Oola a chance at Cashel Court's latest sitting to avoid a conviction for breaching the Public Order Act by paying this donation.

Moloney paid the contribution and Judge Finn struck out the summons against him.

Moloney pleaded guilty at to breaching the Public Order Act at Main Street, Cashel on April 2 last year.

Sgt. Carol O'Leary told the court Gda. Mark Rabbitte saw Moloney shouting and roaring and he was quite drunk.

The profanities he was shouting were directed at another man.

He was very apologetic when he was removed from the situation.

The sergeant added that Moloney had 12 previous convictions mostly for road traffic offences.

Defence solicitor Colin Morrissey explained his client was out in Cashel that night with his sister and niece.

His niece was subjected to some verbal abuse by this other man his client became involved with.

Mr Moloney accepted his intervention was inappropriate and apologised to the court for his behaviour, Mr Morrissey continued.

"He wishes to assure you he has no intention of coming to the court again," the solicitor added.

Judge Finn said he took this assurance with a grain of salt as Mr Moloney has had several outings in court prior to this.

"Making global promises not to re-offend may be beyond him," he added