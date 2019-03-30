Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill calls for fresh apprentice drive

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill has said that a new FF policy aimed at modernising the apprenticeship system will make apprenticeships in Ireland attractive, accessible and affordable.

The policy, which was launched this month, puts forward a number of proposals which will make apprenticeships a more attractive option for post-Leaving Cert students.

“We want to see more women engaging with the apprenticeship model as well as widening the variety of skills and opportunities by bring in public organisations and technology companies,” he said.

The Thurles-based TD said that Ireland had fallen behind the UK and other European countries in terms of apprenticeship offering. In 2018 the Government only managed to hit a quarter of its modest apprenticeship targets while in 2017 it managed only four in 10, he said.

Deputy Cahill said that this had huge implications for a variety of sectors, with the hospitality and restaurant industry being one of the hardest hit along with the construction sector.