The Nationalist Online edition reaches Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia via Fethard

“And I’ve hunted the tigers in Turkestan,

In Australia the kangaroos;

And I lived six months as medicine man

To a tribe of the Kathmandoos.

And I’ve stood on the scene of Olympic games,

Where the Grecians showed their paces,”

The other replied, “ Now tell me, James,

Were you ever at Fethard Races?”

The above verse is from Charles J. Boland’s 'Two Travellers', and one couldn’t help but thinking of it when seeing this week’s Fethard News in ‘The Nationalist’

St Patrick’s Day Mass in Fethard was interesting!

This message was received following the report of St. Patrick’s Day Mass in Fethard last week.

“I read your online edition of the Nationalist on a regular basis. Your article on St Patrick’s Day Mass in Fethard was interesting as the hymns sang by the children’s choir were passed on by the Patrician Brothers. Also your mention of Goldie and Tony Newport, as I attended the school from 1948 to 1953 and knew Tony well from playing football with him. He went on to represent Tipperary Senior Footballers as goalie. I’m glad to know he is still with us.

I wonder is it possible to research the whereabouts of some of my class mates from Fethard? The ones that come to mind are Paddy Flynn, his cousins Johnny and Percy, John Whyte, Cha Finn, Gus Danagher, Paddy Stokes and Johnny Morrissey. They’re a couple of others whom I just can’t recall.

I now reside in Central Asia, Bishkek Kyrgyzstan Republic. Any news you could obtain would be very much appreciated, Looking forward to your reply.

Kind regards, Liam Cashin,

Email address is: bill.cashin35@gmail.com

AND FROM AUSTRALIA

Hi there,

I am interesting in tracing ancestors. Mine were from Fethard near Clonmel and migrated 1856 to Australia. There wee four O”Neill brothers from Fethard who migrated but there was a large family and it is said some also went to America. The parents were Matthew O’Neill and Margaret Dewan at least some of the children were baptised n Clonmel..... I am wondering where to go to pursue research.....I am coming over but wish to pursue as much as possible beforehand. If you could let me know ....

Regards Christine Smith